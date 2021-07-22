The Rolling Stones Re-Arrange No Filter North American Shows

Extra tickets will go on sale next week...



*The Rolling Stones* have confirmed re-arranged North American shows for their No Filter tour.



The shows have been pushed back in line with pandemic regulations, but it seems No Filters is now set to go ahead.



North American shows have been given firm dates, with The Rolling Stones set to open the tour in St Louis on September 26th.



Three new dates have been added - including their first visit to New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival on October 13th - but shows in Vancouver, Louisville, Cleveland and Buffalo were unable to be rescheduled.



Final tickets go on sale from 10am on July 30th. Mick Jagger comments: “I’m so excited to get back on the stage again and want to thank everyone for their patience. See you soon!”



Co-conspirator Keith Richards adds: “We’re back on the road! See you there!”



No Filter dates run as follows:



September 26, 2021 St. Louis, MO The Dome at America’s Center

September 30, 2021 Charlotte, NC Bank Of America Stadium



October 4, 2021 Pittsburgh, PA Heinz Field

October 9, 2021 Nashville, TN Nissan Stadium

October 13, 2021 New Orleans, LA New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival

October 17, 2021 Los Angeles, CA SoFi Stadium

October 24, 2021 Minneapolis, MN U.S. Bank Stadium

October 29, 2021 Tampa, FL Raymond James Stadium



November 2, 2021 Dallas, TX Cotton Bowl Stadium

November 6, 2021 Las Vegas, NV Allegiant Stadium

November 11, 2021 Atlanta, GA Mercedes-Benz Stadium

November 15, 2021 Detroit, MI Ford Field

November 20, 2021 Austin, TX Circuit of The Americas



