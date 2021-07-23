Faris began dating the cinematographer in 2017 after working on her film `Overboard`. The two were first spotted together that September, a month after Faris and ex-husband Chris Pratt announced their split after eight years of marriage.Full Article
Anna Faris reveals she secretly married Michael Barrett at local courthouse
Anna Faris has revealed she recently married her fiancee Michael Barrett in a secret courthouse ceremony.
Anna Faris is married! Actress confirms she and Michael Barrett secretly wed in courthouse ceremony
The Scary Movie star first confirmed the engagement during an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden in February 2020.
