Industry Baby: The 5 Craziest Lil Nas X Music Video Scenes

Industry Baby: The 5 Craziest Lil Nas X Music Video Scenes

SOHH

Published

Rap star Lil Nas X‘s new “Industry Baby” track is here. Produced by Kanye West and featuring Jack Harlow, the audio is fire. However, the visuals are too. The music video has dropped and it’s worth noting some of the best scenes from the highly anticipated visual. Here’s five of the craziest moments in the […]

Full Article