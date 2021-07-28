PBS children’s show ‘Arthur’ to end after record 25 seasons
“Arthur,” the longest-running children’s cartoon in U.S. TV history, is slated to end next year after its upcoming 25th season.Full Article
Sad news for 90s kids and meme lords - as the cult children's show Arthur will air its final season next year, PBS has announced.
