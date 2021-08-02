Yungblud Joins Soccer Aid Line Up

And David Beckham will present the winning trophy...



*Yungblud* is set to join the line up of Soccer Aid 2021.



The rock star will take part in the sporting event, which hits *Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium* on September 4th.



A mixture of musicians, actors, and celebrities will take part, with the match broadcast live exclusively on ITV and STV.



David Beckham is set to hand over a trophy to the winning team, with Yungblud strapping his boots and shin-pads on.



Yungblud said: “It’s crazy to be taking part in Soccer Aid for UNICEF – I feel like I’ve been waiting for the call my whole life! Being asked wasn’t something I even had to think about – I said yes before I got the call. I can’t wait to get back in front of an audience. My fan base are my blood and guts so I can’t wait to see them at the Etihad Stadium. I know they’ll be showing their support by buying tickets to the match.”



“I’ll be nervous but also excited walking into the stadium alongside some of my childhood heroes. Soccer Aid is such a cool idea and it’s for a great cause – UNICEF."



"Football is a lot harder than rock’n’roll for me. I think people are maybe expecting me to be on the pitch in a leather skirt and spike bracelet, but I’ll be out there trying to win the game. My grandad used to take me to see Donny Rovers every week when I was a kid, so football has always been a big part of my life."



"Football is so important because it brings people together, on and off the pitch and gives people a chance to express themselves, which is what I’m all about. Buy a ticket, make a donation or watch the match – you can be part of something really worthwhile.”



Want to head down? Tickets are available *HERE.*



Soccer Aid takes place on September 4th.



Tickets for the game are still available at , with the match broadcast live exclusively on ITV and STV.



