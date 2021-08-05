‘Governor Who?’ Biden Laughs Off Covid Criticism From Ron DeSantis

Mediaite

President Joe Biden brushed off a reporter’s question about Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) on Thursday with a flippant “Governor who?” as the two leaders have exchanged barbs recently about how to handle the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The question came from NBC White House correspondent Kelly O’Donnell, who asked Biden about DeSantis’ comments that he would […]

