President Joe Biden brushed off a reporter’s question about Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) on Thursday with a flippant “Governor who?” as the two leaders have exchanged barbs recently about how to handle the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The question came from NBC White House correspondent Kelly O’Donnell, who asked Biden about DeSantis’ comments that he would […]Full Article
‘Governor Who?’ Biden Laughs Off Covid Criticism From Ron DeSantis
