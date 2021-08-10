‘RHOA’ star Kenya Moore files for divorce from Marc Daly after 4 years
The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star, 50, filed for divorce from the Brooklyn restauranteur, also 50, in May, her rep told People Monday.Full Article
Radar exclusively obtained court documents that confirm 'RHOA' star Kenya Moore has filed for divorce from Marc Daly.