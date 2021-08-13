Suniel lauds KL Rahul for century at Lords

Suniel Shetty has showered love on KL Rahul for hitting his sixth Test century at the ongoing match between India and England. The cricketer achieved the feat the Lord’s Cricket Ground in London and Suniel Shetty had captured a clip of his feat while watching the match at his home in India. Congratulating daughter Athiya Shetty’s rumoured boyfriend KL Rahul, Suniel Shetty wrote on Instagram, “100 at the Mecca of cricket! Congratulations and god bless baba @rahulkl (sic).”