Joel Kinnaman under investigation for alleged rape accusation
Published
Joel Kinnaman is now under investigation for rape, days after he was granted a restraining order against the alleged victimFull Article
Published
Joel Kinnaman is now under investigation for rape, days after he was granted a restraining order against the alleged victimFull Article
Joel Kinnaman is under investigation for rape following getting a restraining order against model Gabriella Magnusson (aka Bella..
Joel Kinnaman has found himself involved in an investigation overseas. A spokesperson for the Swedish Prosecution Authority..