The Cure Bass Player Simon Gallup Quits The Band

He is "fed up of betrayal..."



*The Cure* bass player *Simon Gallup* has confirmed that he has quit the band.



The musician joined The Cure in 1979, before departing in 1982. Invited to rejoin in 1984, he's been an ever-present since then, becoming a cult hero with fans.



A terrific bass player - seriously, just think of how many classic tracks from The Cure revolve around his chugging bass lines - he's a key component of their live shows.



In a social media post over the weekend Simon Gallup revealed that he has quit The Cure following a four decade stint.



He writes: "With a slightly heavy heart I am no longer a member of the Cure! Good luck to them all..."



Asked by a fan if he was OK, Simon Gallup responded: “I'm ok... just got fed up of betrayal.”



*Chatting to the NME in 2019*, The Cure's Robert Smith mused on Simon Gallup's importance to the band. “It’s weird that over the years and the decades he’s often been overlooked. He doesn’t do interviews, he isn’t really out there and he doesn’t play the role of a foil to me in public, and yet he’s absolutely vital to what we do.”



“We’ve had some difficult periods over the years but we’ve managed to maintain a very strong friendship that grew out of that shared experience from when we were teens. When you have friends like that, particularly for that long, it would take something really extraordinary for that friendship to break.”



The Cure have not commented on Simon Gallup's departure.



- - -



Photo Credit: *Andy Vella*