Kiara: Neeraj Chopra is a ‘national crush’

Neeraj Chopra made the country proud by winning gold at the Tokyo Olympics in a track-and-field event this year. He has become massively popular and has got everyone talking about him. Recently when Kiara Advani was asked about Neeraj’s epic win during a promotional interview, the actress had stated that Neeraj Chopra was not just a national crush but the world’s crush right now. While her ‘Sheshaah’ co-star Sidharth Malhotra said that Neeraj was the real ‘Shershaah’ who has made the country proud.