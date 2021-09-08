Kylie Jenner Finally Confronts Travis Scott Pregnancy Rumors

Kylie Jenner Finally Confronts Travis Scott Pregnancy Rumors

SOHH

Published

Reality TV star Kylie Jenner is really gearing up for motherhood – again. The high-profile entertainer has confirmed recent buzz about her and boyfriend Travis Scott preparing to welcome in their second child together. Kylie Jenner Confirms Pregnancy Rumors KJ hit up her Instagram page with nearly two minutes of footage revealing the journey from […]

Full Article