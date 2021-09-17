Anushka supports Virat Kohli’s decision

Virat Kohli announced his decision to quit as India's T20 captain after leading the team in after the upcoming T20 World Cup in UAE. "I've decided to step down as the T20 captain after this T20 World Cup in Dubai in October," the 32-year-old cricketer had shared in a statement on social media. Expressing support to her husband, Anushka Sharma shared Virat’s statement on Instagram with a heart emoji. After wrapping a tournament in UK, Virat recently arrived in Dubai with Anushka and daughter Vamika for the upcoming T20 World Cup.