Actor John Challis passes away at 79
Actor John Challis, who is known for essaying the role of Boycie in the UK series 'Only Fools And Horses' passed away at the age of 79 due to cancer. His family has confirmed the same.
The actor, who is best known for playing Terrance 'Boycie' Boyce in the hit comedy sitcom, passed away in his sleep aged 79,