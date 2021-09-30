Boosie Gets Co-Sign From Bill Cosby On His New Film “My Struggles”

SOHH

Published

Boosie Badazz‘s new movie has Bill Cosby’s stamp of approval. Following the release of his new movie “My Struggle”, the actor shared a message on Twitter and Instagram asking his fans to support the rapper’s biopic. Cosby Gives Boosie The Green Light In a social media post, Bill Cosby-whose sexual assault conviction was overturner- wrote, […]

