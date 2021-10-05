CEO Mark Zuckerberg has fallen $6 billion less in wealth in 6 hours after a mass outage of all Facebook products and platforms. The platforms were down for a number of hours, causing the stock to plummet 4.9% on Monday, adding to a drop of about 15% since mid-September. Mark Zuckerberg Loses $1.6m Per Minute […]Full Article
Mark Zuckerberg Loses $6 Billion After Facebook Mass Outage
SOHH0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Facebook explains reason behind global outage that lasted 7 hours
Cambridge News
It is estimated that the social media outage cost CEO Mark Zuckerberg $7 billion
Advertisement
More coverage
Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg loses $8.5b due to outage
New Zealand Herald
Facebook's share price has been walloped by today's outage, stripping billions out of company CEO Mark Zuckerberg's personal..