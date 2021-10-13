Netflix has reinstated software engineer Terra Field after she criticized the company’s latest Dave Chappelle special -- a move the streaming service insisted had nothing to do with her suspension.Full Article
Netflix Reinstates Trans Employee Who Condemned Dave Chappelle Special
