Bill Cosby is trending again as yet another woman has accused the famous actor of sexual assault. Actress Lili Bernard filed a lawsuit against Bill Cosby on Thursday alleging he drugged and raped her back in August of 1990. Actress Lili Bernard Alleges Cosby Drugged And Raped Her “I have waited a long time to […]Full Article
Cosby Hit With Sexual Assault Lawsuit From Actress Lili Bernard…Boosie Wya?!
