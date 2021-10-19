The House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol voted unanimously on Tuesday to refer a contempt of Congress charge against Steve Bannon to the full House. Bannon is refusing to comply with a subpoena issued by the committee. The day before the attack on the Capitol, Bannon said on a […]Full Article
BREAKING: 1/6 Committee Votes to Hold Steve Bannon in Contempt for Defying Subpoena
