Ranveer-Deepika to bid for an IPL team?

Bollywood’s power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are planning an interesting investment. If reports are to be believed then the couple will soon foray into cricket. According to a report on Outlookindia.com, Ranveer-Deepika will be bidding for a team in the Indian Premier League teams. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed the addition of two new Indian Premier League (IPL) teams in 2022 and Ranveer-Deepika seem to be the potential buyers