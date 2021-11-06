NEW: FBI Raids James O’Keefe’s Apartment Saturday As Part of Ashley Biden Diary Investigation
Published
The Project Veritas founder's residence was searched by the FBI as part of an ongoing investigation over the diary of Ashley Biden.Full Article
Published
The Project Veritas founder's residence was searched by the FBI as part of an ongoing investigation over the diary of Ashley Biden.Full Article
The FBI raided the locations of two individuals linked to Project Veritas as part of an investigation into a diary stolen from..