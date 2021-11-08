Travis Scott’s AstroWorld Tragedy: What Happened As It Happened Per First-Hand Accounts

Travis Scott’s AstroWorld Tragedy: What Happened As It Happened Per First-Hand Accounts

SOHH

Published

It was a regular Friday evening for 50,000 festival-goers excited to see rap star Travis Scott perform. Everything was great until it wasn’t and now a rowdy crowd has ended in a night of chaos and death. Travis Scott’s annual Astroworld Festival ended in tragedy late Friday night and eight people were confirmed dead with […]

Full Article