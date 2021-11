B'town celebs attend Aditya - Anushka's wedding

As Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan tied the knot on Sunday amongst close friends and family, their wedding ceremony was attended by several B-town celebs like Alia Bhatt, Vaani Kapoor, Athiya Shetty, Bhumi Pednekar, Krystle D'Souza, Rhea Chakraborty, Athiya Shetty, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Poonam Dhillon, Javed Akhtar, Manish Malhotra, Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, Ashoke Pandit, David Dhawan, Ramesh Taurani, Madhur Bhandarkar and more.