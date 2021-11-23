Bret Baier Reveals ‘Concerns’ About Tucker Carlson’s ‘Patriot Purge’ When Questioned By Kilmeade: ‘I Don’t Want to Go Down This Road’

Fox News host Brian Kilmeade, on his radio show, questioned his colleague Bret Baier on Tucker Carlson’s controversial series “Patriot Purge.” The question from Kilmeade followed the resignations of two Fox News contributors, Jonah Goldberg and Stephen Hayes, who have long been regular contributors to Baier’s show Special Report. They both said Carlson’s Patriot Purge series about Jan. […]