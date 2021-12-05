CNN fires anchor Chris Cuomo after aiding brother Andrew
Published
CNN fires Chris Cuomo after an internal investigation revealed that he used media contacts to assist his brother, former NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
US news network CNN has fired anchor Chris Cuomo less than a week after fresh information emerged about how he assisted his brother..
The primetime anchor was suspended on Tuesday but the network said 'additional information' has since come forward