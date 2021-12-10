Bear Grylls reacts to Vicky-Kat's wedding
Published
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are husband and wife now! The gorgeous couple shared the first few pictures from their wedding day and they have left everyone in awe.Full Article
Published
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are husband and wife now! The gorgeous couple shared the first few pictures from their wedding day and they have left everyone in awe.Full Article
Newlyweds Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got the blessings of several celebs after they shared their stunning wedding pictures on..