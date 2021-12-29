As the Omicron variant spreads throughout the country, the number of daily cases has reached a new high since the coronavirus pandemic started in March of 2020. CNN Reports: The US hit a seven-day average of 265,427 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, blowing past the country’s previous record of about 252,000 daily cases, reported nearly […]Full Article
JUST IN: US Hits Record Daily Covid Cases Since Pandemic Began
Mediaite0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Covid UK live updates as New Year restrictions on cards to control Omicron
Frome Standard
The UK saw yet another record-breaking rise in daily cases yesterday
Advertisement
More coverage
Georgia, Washington state eclipse daily COVID cases; omicron peak unlikely to last long, experts say: Updates
USATODAY.com
The final days of 2021 will be marked by the U.S. shattering its previous record for daily coronavirus cases. Latest COVID-19..