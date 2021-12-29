JUST IN: US Hits Record Daily Covid Cases Since Pandemic Began

As the Omicron variant spreads throughout the country, the number of daily cases has reached a new high since the coronavirus pandemic started in March of 2020. CNN Reports: The US hit a seven-day average of 265,427 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, blowing past the country’s previous record of about 252,000 daily cases, reported nearly […]

