Remembering Betty White
Long before she became one of America's most beloved TV personalities, Betty White, who died just shy of her 100th birthday, was among the hardest working and most capable artists in her industry.Full Article
Just before 2021 passed into history, it delivered one last gut-punch by taking Betty White with it. An outpouring of adoration..
When it came to people, Betty White loved to make them laugh. When it came to animals, she loved to lend them a helping..