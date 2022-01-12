CNN’s Bakari Sellers Says Joe Manchin and Other Moderate Democrats Opposing Filibuster Reform are ‘On The Side of George Wallace’
CNN political commentator Bakari Sellers was unsparing in his criticism of Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and other moderate Democrats for their hesitation over abolishing the filibuster to pass voting rights reform, comparing them to the segregationist Alabama governor George Wallace. Sellers made his comments in response to a speech Tuesday by President Joe Biden