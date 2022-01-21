Meat Loaf Once Threatened To Push 'Jealous' Prince Andrew Into A Moat
The rock icon said he told the royal "I don't give a s**t who you are" during filming for the "It's A Royal Knockout" TV show in 1987.
Fans the world over have been reminiscing about memories of legendary musician Meat Loaf who passed away on Thursday night.