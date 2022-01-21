NPR’s Nina Totenberg Castigates NPR’s Public Editor For Disputing SCOTUS Report: ‘She Can Say Any G**damn Thing She Wants’
Published
National Public Radio’s veteran legal affairs correspondent Nina Totenberg remained defiant on Thursday as her recent reporting of a mask-wearing scandal at the Supreme Court has come under fire, with even NPR’s own public editor suggesting it merits a “clarification.” Totenberg grabbed headlines earlier in the week when she reported that Trump-appointed Supreme Court Justice […]Full Article