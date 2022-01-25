Conservatives Fume After Biden Calls Fox News’ Peter Doocy a ‘Stupid Son of a B*tch’

Conservatives Fume After Biden Calls Fox News’ Peter Doocy a ‘Stupid Son of a B*tch’

Mediaite

Published

Conservatives sounded off on Twitter after President Joe Biden called Fox News reporter Peter Doocy a “stupid son of a bitch” during a hot mic moment. On Monday, Biden was wrapping up remarks when Doocy shouted a question at him and his response was caught on a hot mic. Doocy asked Biden, “Do you think […]

Full Article