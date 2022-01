Vachik Mangassarian has sadly passed away at the age of 78. People reports that the actor, best known for playing Qasum Zaghlul on Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D, died of COVID-19 related complications. Click inside to read more… According to Deadline, Vachik was born in Iran in 1943 and emigrated to the United States at 23. [...]