Vachik Mangassarian of 'NCIS,' 'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' dies of COVID complications at 78

Vachik Mangassarian, an actor who appeared on "NCIS: Los Angeles," "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." and "Curb Your Enthusiasm," has died. He was 78.

