Vachik Mangassarian of 'NCIS,' 'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' dies of COVID complications at 78
Published
Vachik Mangassarian, an actor who appeared on "NCIS: Los Angeles," "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." and "Curb Your Enthusiasm," has died. He was 78.
Published
Vachik Mangassarian, an actor who appeared on "NCIS: Los Angeles," "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." and "Curb Your Enthusiasm," has died. He was 78.
Vachik Mangassarian has sadly passed away at the age of 78. People reports that the actor, best known for playing Qasum Zaghlul on..