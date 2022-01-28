JUST IN: Biden Says He Will Send U.S. Troops to Eastern Europe in the ‘Near Term’

President Joe Biden announced Friday afternoon he will send a number of U.S. troops to Eastern Europe in the “near term” amid tensions in the region between Russia and Ukraine. “I’ll be moving troops to eastern Europe and the NATO countries in the near term,” Biden said at Joint Base Andrew after his trip to […]

