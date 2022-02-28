SAG Awards 2022 Complete Winners List

The cast of "Ted Lasso," the leads of "Squid Game" and Troy Kotsur of "CODA" have won at the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards. The ceremony was held at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. Kotsur, best supporting actor in a film, is the first deaf actor to ever win an individual SAG award. And for the first time, actors in a non-English language series - the Korean phenomenon "Squid Game" - took home awards. Lee Jung-jae won best male actor in a drama series and Jung Ho-yeon won best female actor in a drama series.