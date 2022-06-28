Brittney Griner’s Detention In Russia Extended







A Moscow court set the start date for the Brittney Griner trial for Friday. The court also extended Griner’s detention. Extended Again This past Monday, the Russian court scheduled Brittney Griner’s trial to start Friday, July 1. This follows after they ruled her detention to be extended six months pending its outcome. Officially, this has […]

