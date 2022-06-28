A Moscow court set the start date for the Brittney Griner trial for Friday. The court also extended Griner’s detention. Extended Again This past Monday, the Russian court scheduled Brittney Griner’s trial to start Friday, July 1. This follows after they ruled her detention to be extended six months pending its outcome. Officially, this has […]Full Article
Brittney Griner’s Detention In Russia Extended
SOHH0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Brittney Griner’s Trial Is Scheduled by Russian Court
Wibbitz Top Stories
Brittney Griner’s Trial , Is Scheduled by Russian Court.
CNN reports Griner's lawyer has confirmed that the WNBA star's..
Advertisement
More coverage
Brittney Griner’s Detention in Russia Extended Six Months
Sports Illustrated
The Phoenix Mercury star was also ordered to remain in custody for the duration of her criminal trial. She could face 10 years in..