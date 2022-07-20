Pearl Jam Cancel Tonight’s Show After Eddie Vedder’s Throat Damaged By Dust And Smoke From France Wildfires

Pearl Jam had to cancel a gig or two earlier this year when their rhythm section tested positive for COVID. (When it was just drummer Matt Cameron, they made do.) Now a different public health crisis has taken out a different member of the band. On Instagram, Pearl Jam announced that tonight’s show in Vienna has been cancelled because singer Eddie Vedder’s vocal cords were damaged by dust and smoke from the wildfires in France, part of a larger heat apocalypse that’s currently sweeping across the UK and Europe.