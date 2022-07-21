Eddie Vedder cancels Pearl Jam concert due to throat damage from extreme weather
Band cite heat, dust and smoke from French wildfires as the cause of vocal cord damage, resulting in cancellation of Vienna gig
#pearljam #eddievedder
Pearl Jam have cancelled a gig in Vienna due to damage caused to lead singer Eddie Vedder's throat as a result of the wildfires..
