Actress Kriti Sanon is currently busy shooting for her upcoming film, 'Shehzada'. She has reunited with Kartik Aaryan for the second time after 'Luka Chuppi'. The duo is shooting for the Rohit Dhawan directorial in Haryana. The actress is set to turn a year older on July 27. A source close to the development told ETimes that she will be having a working birthday this year.