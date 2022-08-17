Jack White Has Questions About The Marshmallows In Snoop Dogg’s New Breakfast Cereal

Jack White Has Questions About The Marshmallows In Snoop Dogg’s New Breakfast Cereal

stereogum

Published

For many years, a basic distrust of the internet was a core component of Jack White’s public persona. No more. Now, Jack White is out here making dad jokes on Instagram. For instance, Snoop Dogg apparently has a new breakfast cereal called Snoop Loopz. The Snoop Loopz box has a dog on it, though Snoop Dogg himself isn’t on there. The box also promises “more marshmallows,” and Jack White would like to know: More marshmallows than what?

Full Article