Jack White Has Questions About The Marshmallows In Snoop Dogg’s New Breakfast Cereal

For many years, a basic distrust of the internet was a core component of Jack White’s public persona. No more. Now, Jack White is out here making dad jokes on Instagram. For instance, Snoop Dogg apparently has a new breakfast cereal called Snoop Loopz. The Snoop Loopz box has a dog on it, though Snoop Dogg himself isn’t on there. The box also promises “more marshmallows,” and Jack White would like to know: More marshmallows than what?