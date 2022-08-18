BREAKING: Brian Stelter Leaving CNN as Network Cancels Reliable Sources

Mediaite

Published

Brian Stelter is leaving CNN as the network cancels his Sunday media show Reliable Sources. “CNN will end its Reliable Sources program on Sunday, August 21st. As a result Brian Stelter will leave the company. We appreciate his contributions to the network and wish him well as he embarks on new endeavors,” a network spokesperson […]

