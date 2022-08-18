Brian Stelter is leaving CNN as the network cancels his Sunday media show Reliable Sources. “CNN will end its Reliable Sources program on Sunday, August 21st. As a result Brian Stelter will leave the company. We appreciate his contributions to the network and wish him well as he embarks on new endeavors,” a network spokesperson […]Full Article
BREAKING: Brian Stelter Leaving CNN as Network Cancels Reliable Sources
