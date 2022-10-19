Armani Caesar – “Diana” (Feat. Kodak Black)

Armani Caesar is coming up in the world. In a couple of days, the Buffalo rapper and Griselda affiliate will release her new album The Liz 2, the sequel to 2020’s The Liz. We’ve already heard her teaming up with Benny The Butcher and Stove God Cooks on “Hunnit Dolla Hiccup” and with Westside Gunn on “Paula Deen.” Today, Armani’s got a new song with Kodak Black, a big star who comes from far outside the Griselda camp.