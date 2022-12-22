‘Ukraine Is Alive’: Zelensky Declares ‘Russian Tyranny Has Lost Control’ After Raucous Reception in Congress
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky received an uproarious standing ovation before delivering an address to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday night. His speech came 10 months after Russia invaded Ukraine in an effort to take the capital of Kyiv and remove Zelensky as president. Russian President Vladimir Putin reportedly expected a swift victory, but his […]