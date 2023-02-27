Watch Megadeth Reunite With Guitarist Marty Friedman For The First Time In 23 Years

A few hours ago, Megadeth reunited onstage with Marty Friedman. Friedman joined Megadeth in 1990 and served as the band’s lead guitarist for a decade, performing on some of their most popular albums including 1990’s Rust In Peace and 1992’s Countdown To Extinction. He left the band at the end of 1999 over creative differences, but at today’s Megadeth concert at the Budokan in Tokyo, he took the stage with Dave Mustaine and company for the first time in 23 years.