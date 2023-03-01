It looks like Justin Bieber has canceled the remaining tour dates on his Justice World Tour. This follows a series of delays (five in total), the most recent postponement being on October 6. Bieber had been citing health issues as the reason for those delays, writing “I need to make my health the priority right now” when he first announced the postponement on an Instagram story in September.Full Article
Justin Bieber Cancels Justice World Tour Following Several Postponements
