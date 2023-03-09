Watch The 1975’s SNL Promos With Host Jenna Ortega

This weekend, the 1975 will return to Saturday Night Live as musical guest alongside host and Wednesday/Scream VI star Jenna Ortega. Promoting last year’s Being Funny In A Foreign Language, the band first played SNL in 2016 in support of I like it when you sleep, for you are so beautiful yet so unaware of it. In the run-up to Saturday’s show, the 1975 appeared in a promo alongside Ortega and cast member Bowen Yang, who tells Ortega, “I don’t understand any of your generation’s slang” and asks the 1975, “Are you guys getting any of this?”