'Jurassic Park' Star Sam Neill Reveals Blood Cancer Diagnosis
“I’m not off the hook as such, but there’s no cancer in my body," said the actor, who received treatment and is now in remission.Full Article
He has a new book called Did I Ever Tell You This?
Jurassic Park star Sam Neill has revealed he has been diagnosed with stage three blood cancer.