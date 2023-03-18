Sam Neill, star of 'Jurassic Park,' reveals he's being treated for stage 3 blood cancer
Published
Actor Sam Neill, 75, is undergoing treatment after getting diagnosed with stage three blood cancer, according to a new interview.
Sam Neill claimed he's 'not afraid' to die, but admitted it would 'annoy' him.
