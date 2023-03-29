Keanu Reeves Elaborates On His Love For Alvvays

Keanu is never not checking for Canada’s underground rock greats. In 2019, while promoting John Wick 3, Reeves expressed his appreciation for Toronto noise-rock greats Metz. Now that the fourth John Wick is here to blow the minds of action fans like our own Tom Breihan, Keanu is answering questions about music on the press trail once again. This time he’s showing love to a very different Toronto band, the dreamy indie-pop cult favorites Alvvays.